Who will fund school crossing guards?

But the city doesn’t have crossing guards budgeted for 2018. Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan said he spoke with Superintendent George Fisk and “in our conversation, he understands our position and we’re going to speak to the school board.”

In 2017, the city budgeted $21,000 for crossing guards. According to financial records, the actual wages were $20,618.08.

In a letter dated Oct. 17 and addressed to Fisk, Duncan wrote that “as per our recent conversation, I am writing to inform you that the city of Norwalk will no longer be able to make a 50-percent contribution for school crossing guards from the 2018 police budget effective Jan. 1, 2018.”

“This has been a difficult decision. As you know, revenue for the city has been flat in recent years while the price of labor and consumer products has risen. This has resulted in reorganization and cuts throughout most of our departments,” the mayor also wrote.

Duncan said he looked forward to the city and school collaborating on Safety Town, Norwalk Alive “and numerous other endeavors with the goal of improving (the) quality of life for our residents.”

The Reflector approached city administrators about the funding situation Tuesday.

“We used to pay for all of it,” Norwalk Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt said.

“The city was happy to do this for the schools when resources allowed. Recently the city surveyed the local areas and found that Norwalk is the only place where the city pays for the crossing guards. In our case, funds for crossing guards are rivalrous with those which could be spent on police officers and firefighters,” Wendt added in a prepared statement. “With the budget being constrained we need to turn this responsibility back over to the schools.”

Wendt and the mayor were asked if it’s possible the city could add crossing guards to the 2018 budget and/or modify the percentage the school district or city contributed.

“It could be modified until the day it is passed,” Wendt said, referring to the city budget. “It is our hope Norwalk City Schools will assume those (financial) responsibilities.”

The safety-service director also said he hopes the city can continue to “have a conversation with the school board” on the matter.

Duncan said he’s never spoken to a council member about the issue of funding crossing guards.

“Not one council member,” the mayor said Tuesday. “I don’t remember having a conversation.”

Fisk was asked about the situation.

“Since we have not yet had a board meeting to discuss this development, the district has not created or sent home any documents to district families concerning the city of Norwalk's decision to eliminate their portion of the funding of the crossing guards,” the superintendent said.

“As superintendent, I value the strong partnership between our two organizations and I remain hopeful that an equitable solution can be found to resolve the city's issue.”

Stan Nickoli said he would be “disappointed” if he lost his job as a crossing guard.

The 74-year-old Nickoli has been a crossing guard since retiring eight or nine years ago as a custodian with the Norwalk City Schools.

“I do it just to get out of bed in the morning,” Nickoli said. “I am disappointed not so much for me but I know a couple of the women need the money.

“What are you going to do about the kids? My second year here a kid got hit while was working. What would happen if nobody was here?”

Nickoli works at League Elementary at the corner of League and Prospect streets. Student guards work at other corners around the school but Nickoli said there is no way students could be used on League Street during some of the busiest times of the day.

If Nickoli loses his job says more than anything he’ll miss the children.

* * *

Here is a list of area schools near Norwalk and their status on school crossing guards as provided by Norwalk Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt. Included in the parenthesis are the source of the funding and additional information, if applicable in the information provided to the Reflector.

• Huron (none)

• Sandusky or Catholic (five part-time school employees; school pays for the guards — one hour each in the morning and afternoon at $12 per hour)

• Edison Local Schools: Milan, Berlin Heights (village used to provide crossing guards, but to due to the budget, stopped doing so and started using volunteers)

• Margaretta (none)

• Vermilion (no crossing guards at the elementary school)

• Monroeville (none)

• South Central (none)

• Willard (no answer)

• Bellevue (no crossing guards; all elementary and middle-school students who cross a highway have access to busing)

Source: Dan Wendt, Norwalk safety-service director