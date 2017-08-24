New bleachers open for tonight's game

The announcement was made late this afternoon.

Previously, school officials told the Reflector that a scheduling problem prevented the Richland County inspectors from being able to perform their work in time for tonight’s game.

In February, the board accepted a $282,562 bid to replace and upgrade the home-side bleachers. The entire process took slightly longer than a month.

The upgrades to the bleachers include: New all-aluminum decking, additional brace supports, new stairs and a handicapped-accessible ramp near the concession stand, full handrails from the bottom of the bleachers to the top, new fencing at the top and a wider walkway in front of the first row.

Previously, the only access to the concession side of the bleachers was the handicapped-accessible ramp, which held only about four wheelchairs. The wider walkway will hold as many as 12 wheelchairs.

Tonight’s game begins at 7. It’s the season-opener for both teams.