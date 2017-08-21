Chaffee comes home

Chaffee signed on as South Central School’s superintendent last week and officially started work Monday. He previously held that position until leaving for a position with EHOVE Career Center. After two other people took turns leading the district, Chaffee is back.

He replaces Martha Hasselbusch, who resigned in July and applied for a position with the Xenia school system. She is one of three in a pool of finalists for the position.

Board president Bryan Hammon and members Mike West and Leann Palm could not be reached for comment on Hasselbusch’s resignation or Chaffee’s hiring.

Chaffee served as the district’s leader from 2006 to 2012 before becoming EHOVE’s adult education director. Though he worked in Avery, he and his family never left Greenwich.

Prior to becoming the school’s superintendent, he taught science at South Central High School for six years.

“I’m pretty excited to be back,” Chaffee said.

“(Monday) was my first day. It was exciting,” he added with a laugh. “There’s a lot of energy in the district, which is great. We had a staff meeting this morning and we’re hitting the ground running. We have a lot of work to get done and we’re ready. Everybody is focusing on the future.”

Chaffee said he didn’t know of any complications or negativity that might have led to Hasselbusch’s resignation and added if he “had to go off of what I’ve seen today,” there may not have been any.

Chaffee, who has three children in grades fourth, seventh and ninth — all at South Central — said he’s happy to be back in the district, but also enjoyed his time at EHOVE.

“I don’t know if I’d say I missed it (South Central),” he said.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity I had at EHOVE. I was working with adults and their education. It’s very different than K-12. My family and children still live in the South Central school district and when the opening came up, I knew I wanted it. I realized I do think my passion is serving students (in kindergarten through 12th grade). But I certainly enjoyed the five years at EHOVE. That was fine and rewarding too.”

Chaffee said he doesn’t have many adjustments planned for the district, but intends to be “very visible” in the school and community.

Lack of attendance and visibility was a complaint parents voiced about Hasselbusch.

“Being here, just day one, I have no changes planned yet,” he said.

“So far, there isn’t anything on the top of my radar for changes, but I am looking forward to fostering those positive relationships with our faculty team and students, as well as with the community. I will be very visible. Folks are going to see me at events. Students will see me in cross rooms and hallways. Visibility is important — that goes a long way.”

Chaffee said he can tell there are already some positive aspects he’s happy to have on his side — a strong commitment to “student success.”

“They want students at South Central to receive the best education possible and to have a good life beyond the education they get here at South Central. When that’s already there, that’s so good. It’s a great start. Some places, first you have to work on building that before anything else. Here at South Central, you don’t have to worry about it.”

After Chaffee left in 2012, the board hired David Brand to lead the district. However, he left following the 2014-2015 school year to accept the superintendent job with the New Philadelphia school district.

Following Brand’s unexpected departure, Chaffee applied to get his old job back in 2015.

The school board, however, opted for Hasselbusch, who that spring received a three-year contract with an annual salary of $93,000 per year. She only served two of those years.

Chaffee will receive a $100,000 salary package as part of his two-year contract, taking a slight pay cut from his $105,000 salary at EHOVE.

“Everybody has bills to pay,” he said. “But I understand the number of students I am responsible for here and the number at EHOVE and I do believe it’s a fair salary package.”

Chaffee, 45, and his wife Jody live with their three children in Greenwich. He is a Mohawk High School graduate who received a bachelor of science degree from The Ohio State University and a bachelor of agricultural science degree and a master’s degree in education from Ashland University.