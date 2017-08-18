Norwalk City Schools orientation times announced

Classes start Thursday for most students.

Norwalk High School had its freshmen orientation earlier this week.

Here is the list of the other orientation times and open house events:

Norwalk Middle School – Grades 7 and 8

Tues., Aug. 22 – Orientation for 7th graders and new 8th graders 2:30 p.m.

Tues., Aug. 22 - Open House: 3 p.m.

Main Street School: Grades 5 and 6

Tues., Aug. 22 - Orientation/Open House 5 p.m.

League Elementary: Grade 4

Mon., Aug. 21 – Self Guided Tours/Supply Drop Off 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Class lists posted on doors

Wed., Aug. 23 - Parent Orientation/Open House 5 p.m.

Pleasant Elementary: Grades 2 and 3

Mon., Aug. 21 – Self Guided Tours/Supply Drop Off 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Class lists posted on doors

Wed., Aug. 23 - Parent Orientation/Open House 3 p.m.

Maplehurst Elementary: Grades PS, K, and 1

Mon., Aug. 21 – Self Guided Tours/Supply Drop Off 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Class lists posted on doors

Tues., Aug. 22 - 1st Grade Parent Orientation/Open House 4 p.m.

Kdgn: Group 1 - Attend Thu., 8/24 - Parent Meeting at 9:15 a.m. Kdgn: Group 2 - Attend Fri., 8/25 - Parent Meeting at 9:15 a.m. Kdgn: Group 3 - Attend Mon., 8/28 - Parent Meeting at 9:15 a.m.