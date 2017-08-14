Hasselbusch a finalist in Xenia

Xenia school leaders will be conducting a second round of interviews with Martha Hasselbusch, former superintendent at South Central Local Schools in Greenwich; Jonathan Quatman, director at Great Oaks Institute of Technology and Career Development in Milford; and Gabe Lofton, assistant superintendent at Cincinnati Public Schools.

The three finalists were chosen from a pool of six candidates who were interviewed by the school board through videoconferencing, according to School Board President Pam Callahan.

Callahan said the board will be doing more interviews this week and could vote on the hiring as early as Monday.

The three who were not chosen for the next round of interviews were Dave Ulrich, former superintendent who retired from Preble Shawnee Local Schools; Darren C. Jenkins, superintendent and chief executive officer at Bellaire Local Schools in Belmont County; and Matthew McCorkle, former superintendent at Washington Courth House City Schools.

Hasselbusch recently resigned at South Central with one year remaining on her three-year contract. No reason ever was given.

School board members accepted her resignation earlier this summer and approved temporary superintendent John Ruf, supplied by North Point ESC, until an interim or full-time superintendent is appointed by the board, which will begin an immediate search to fill the position.

She was given a three-year contract in May 2015 with a 4-1 vote in favor of hiring the former Cleveland-area elementary school principal.

Board president Bob Morgan cast the lone “no” vote, although he declined to say why he opposed the hire.

According to Hasselbusch’s resumé, it says she has been superintendent/C.E.O. of the South Central Local Schools from 2015 to present. It does not mention the fact she has resigned.