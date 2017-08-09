Norwalk school board makes various personnel moves

The school board approved hiring Stephen Andres on a one-year contract effective Aug. 22. He will be an intervention specialist at Norwalk High School and will fill the vacancy left by Callie Baker, who is going to Pleasant Elementary.

Also, the board approved the employment of two special-needs educational assistants who are local high-school graduates. Alison Doughty, a 2009 Willard graduate, will work at Maplehurst Elementary and Kristi Minor, a 1987 NHS graduate, will be at League Elementary. Doughty is the daughter of retired Superintendent Dennis Doughty, who is the president of Norwalk Catholic School. Each contract is effective Aug. 22.

In other personnel moves, the board accepted the resignation of Chris Jackson as the sophomore class adviser. He will advise the junior class and T.J. Thomas will oversee the sophomores.

In addition, board members approved a leave of absence for Linda Moreno beginning Aug. 22 for up to two years. District treasurer Joyce Dupont said Moreno’s leave is for medical issues and she hopes to return to work when she is healthy enough. Moreno is an English-as-a-second language aide.

After an executive session that lasted about 15 minutes, the board voted to deny an undisclosed grievance by educational aide Patricia Nickoli. Steve Linder was the only board member to vote “no.” Superintendent George Fisk said after the meeting he isn’t permitted to discuss the grievance.

In other action, the board:

• Approved a $2,000 stipend for NHS Assistant Principal Pat Kania as director of the alternative discipline programs for the 2017-2018 school year.

• OK’d a $150 stipend each for the following new teachers for their attendance at teacher orientation and subsequent meetings during the 2017-2018 school year: Andres, Jeff Burkett, Nichole Clark, Myisha Dotson, David Snell and Ayanna Tuttle.

• Appointed school board vice president Lisa Wick as the district delegate for the Ohio School Board Association Capital Conference in November.

• Planned an Aug. 21 walk-through of the district buildings and facilities. Board members and district administrators will start at Whitney Field.