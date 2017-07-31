Prestigious summit teaches NHS student about environment, conservation

The 16-year-old daughter of Scott and Amy was among 250 students selected for the prestigious conference held at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. in late June. Krichbaum, a rising junior at Norwalk High School, said the intention was for students to take the passion and what they learned from the experience “in the hope we would pass it back to our towns.”

“The thing I learned most was we don’t have to do grand, heroic things to help the environment. Doing little things can make a huge difference,” she added.

One of the highlights was visiting the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Va. Krichbaum said the facility saves endangered species and reintroduces them to the wild. During that field visit, the students heard from four speakers.

“They said it was OK to find out what you really like,” Krichbaum said.

Also during the summit she met with Jonathan Miller, from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who represents the 13th district for Ohio.

Krichbaum’s favorite speaker was Mustafa Ali, who shared how hip-hip music connects people and that music is just as universal as the environment.

“He did work with environmental law enforcement,” she said. “(His message was) we here all for the same reason.”

The NHS student also enjoyed the gala, which celebrated the end of the week. She said the summit executive director gave an acorn to each student, symbolic of planting seeds with other people about environmental concerns and conservation.

Krichbaum’s mother said the executive director was very hands-on and went on many of the trips with the students.

During the conference, Krichbaum befriended students from Texas and Puerto Rico. They have been texting each other and stayed connected via social media.

“I learned it was way hotter in Puerto Rico. It would be 80 degrees and (my friend) was wearing a scarf. And I was sweating buckets,” Krichbaum said.

The students spent a day in meetings on Capitol Hill with representatives from their respective states. The group also had individual and group photos taken on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building.

The summit also included a tour of the Smithsonian National Zoo, where there was a panel of speakers and small-group sessions. That night was a “twilight monument tour,” which included the White House and the World War II, Vietnam and Lincoln memorials.

After the conference, the Krichbaum family toured the zoo, Arlington Cemetery, some of the Smithsonian museums and Mount Vernon, the Virginia home of President George Washington. They then went on a vacation in North Carolina.

“We got to see the changing of the guard. There was a female in charge,” said Krichbaum’s mother, Amy, a teacher at League Elementary.