'Whole staff' emergency-care certified

Superintendent Rodge Wilson said the district is completing its sixth consecutive year of certifying the entire staff for emergency preparedness with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE).

“We have 20 of our employees, about half, in here training (on Monday),” Wilson said. “That’s our custodians, bus drivers and the rest in here learning CPR.”

Wilson said while it is mandatory for some of the staff to become certified in certain aspects of first aid, including food service personnel being certified in the Heimlich maneuver, district officials want the whole staff emergency-ready. After this round of training is complete, the district will be ready to start the school year Aug. 23.

“We have been doing this for six years,” he said of getting his whole staff certified.

“Some employees are required to have CPR certifications, food service is trained in the Heimlich, special ed bus drivers have to know CPR and be first-aid certified; the medical administration has to be trained in case someone needs insulin or an EpiPen administration. But we thought it was important for the whole staff to know these. So for about six years we’ve proactively pursued (that goal).”

“The whole staff” doesn’t leave anyone out and includes building- and groundskeepers, administration, bus drivers, teachers, secretaries — the works.

“Our goal is to get everything necessary for the school to run so teachers can focus on teaching,” the superintendent said.

“If an emergency occurs, we want to know we’re covered. If a teacher has a kid and there’s an emergency, they don’t have to worry because they are surrounded by about 20 capable people no matter where they are.”

“They’re all trained in CPR, the Heimlich, first aid, all of that,” Wilson said, who added some of the training is done in partnership with North Central EMS. While he says he hopes “it’s never needed,” it’s already proven useful.

“We lost a student few years ago to a heart condition,” Wilson said. “When we heard we’d be having him (come to our school) it was very disconcerting for the teachers, with him wearing his heart monitor and his condition. We told them, though, not to worry, give a holler if anything goes wrong and you’ll have 10 people who can help running your way.

Wilson said it’s proven useful in other situations as well, such as when a student was “somewhat severely injured” during an informal volleyball scrimmage which rendered the student unconscious.

“It was summer so not everyone was here, but building and grounds people were on site,” he said. “They did everything right. (These certifications) have shown to be useful.

“Of course we always hope we never have to use the knowledge, but life says we’re going to have to. Accidents happen.”