EHOVE going to voters

“This is new,” school board president Paul Lockwood said. “We’ve never had a permanent improvement levy. We’ve had operating levies — not permanent improvement levies.”

A permanent improvement levy covers the facilities, machines, devices, equipment, computers, software and textbooks used at EHOVE. Lockwood said the new tax basically covers any “hard goods” with a five-year lifespan or longer.

“That restricts what the money can be used for,” he added.

During its July 19 meeting, the board adopted a resolution to take the .5-mill tax levy to the voters. In June, board members approved the first step of process, which was to have county auditors determine the value of the tax.

“It will cost the homeowner of a $100,000 home about $16 a year,” EHOVE treasurer Tim Coffman said.

If passed, the levy will generate about $1.6 million each year on a continuing basis, he added.

Since EHOVE is a vocational school and constantly changes its curriculum to meet the demands of the workforce, the treasurer said “the equipment demands are more robust” than a standard school district.

“You constantly have to be updating your equipment,” added the treasurer, who noted EHOVE is the only one of its partner schools not use permanent-improvement funds.

Most recently, Coffman said EHOVE has been using money from the general fund and “we can’t borrow any more dollars,” so it’s time to go to the voters.

In other EHOVE news, the board:

• Accepted the June 29 resignation of Nora Hernandez as a regular, part-time adult education instructor and the July 31 resignation of Stephanie Bradley as a VOSE coordinator.

• Employed two residents in the Reflector coverage area: Mary Ailing, of Bellevue, and Deborah Bunting, of Milan. Both women were hired as part-time instructors on an as-needed basis from July 20 of this year through June 30.

• Authorized Jennifer Wertz to participate in the Huron County Project Leadership class for the 2017-2018 school year, which will be funded by the CCMEP grant.

• Approved the police services contract with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for a school resource officer for the 2017-2018 school year.

• Heard a presentation from operations director Dave Jenkins and Chelsea Moyer, curriculum and instructional coordinator, about the ISTE National Technology Conference they attended in San Antonio. About 20,000 educators attended the event.

The next board meeting is at 10 a.m. Aug. 9.