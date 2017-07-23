NCS students reflects on Nat'l Youth Leadership Forum experience

The 10-year-old Collins girl wants to be an Olympian, personal dog trainer, “a famous artist,” nurse and engineer.

Kluding currently plays flute, performs in the Norwalk Catholic School choir and plays softball for the Saints. Also, she is four steps away from earning her black belt in taekwondo, which she has studied for nearly three years at the North American Martial Arts Institute in downtown Norwalk.

“I want to do a lot of things,” said the daughter of Mark and Stephanie, who is in her third year with the Cynthia Kniffin Dance Academy.

Most recently Kluding and two other NCS students — Chloe Hazelwood and Vivica Jordan — had the opportunity to do many STEM-related educational activities at the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM at Bowling Green State University. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Hazelwood is the daughter of Mark and Megan. Jordan is the daughter of Heather.

Nine-year-old Hazelwood gave her thoughts on the multiple-day experience.

“Envision was a really cool experience and I'm really grateful to the people and businesses who sponsored me to go. The CSI part of the camp was my favorite; finding out 'who done it' was very surprising and fun. I also enjoyed the engineering aspect because we got to build and program M-bots. I learned a lot during my week there and had a lot of fun,” she said.

The three girls were nominated by their principal, Valerie French, who recently announced her retirement.

“Mrs. French, my principal, nominated me for my good grades and maturity,” Kluding said. “I was really surprised it happened because there are a lot of smart people in my school.”

Kluding’s mother said she and her husband “were over the moon” with excitement for their daughter being nominated and grateful that French nominated her.

NYLF is a unique academic development experience that inspires students in grades three to five to explore life as an engineer, a doctor or a detective. The intensive, engaging hands-on workshops focused on five skills essential to success: Communication, critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and goal-setting.

“This is a great opportunity for high-achieving scholars to get outside the classroom and see through hands-on interactive learning, how to innovate and think creatively. These students, who have already proven themselves academically, are challenged to work on real-world, student-created projects to bring their studies to life,” NYLF chief academic officer Andrew Potter said in a prepared statement.

More than 200 students from Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Pennsylvania were at the main BGSU campus for the six-day, five-night experience. Students had the option of being a resident scholar or day scholar.

“That was really cool,” said Kluding, who spent the night in a dorm. “It felt like I was in college.”

During the forum, Kluding said she and the other students “did CSI work, engineering and medical techniques.”

“We got to dust for fingerprints and get the blood-drop replication,” she explained. “We got to pretend someone’s blood was falling off their body with measurements on the wall.”

The students also programmed an M-bot to tell the small robot where to move, for how long and in what order. The small robots are about five inches long and four inches tall.

For the medical techniques portion of the program, Kluding dissected a cow heart.

“I was most excited about it,” she said. “It smelled really bad. … The tissue inside it looked like roast beef.”

During that experience, the students watched a video about anatomy, took people’s pulses and then figured out their heart rate. Kluding said they pretended “a river of blood” ran through the cow heart.

Of all the activities she did, she also enjoyed the engineering aspect. After all, since about the age of 3, she’s been building things out of household items such as cars from cardboard she found in the garage.

“I really like building things,” the Collins girl said. “I would cut a window out of it and use a paper plate as the steering wheel.”

Kluging’s mother said the forum was a great experience to guide her on a possible career path. Since her daughter’s favorite subject is art, she figured she might want to be an artist, but added she didn’t realize how great Grace’s love for building things was.

“She could own this if she wanted to,” the mother added.

NYLF Pathways: to STEM is part of the Envision family of programs, which enable students of all ages to explore their interest and experience learning beyond the classroom. Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.

For more information about the NYLF: Pathways to STEM, visit www.envisionexperience.com/Pathways.