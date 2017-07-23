New London students pinching more pennies for lunch

Kindergarten through fifth grade students will pay $2.45 while those in sixth through 12th grade will pay $2.70. Breakfast will be $1.75 and adult lunches $3.25.

It was noted these prices are still below those in surrounding districts.

In other school board business:

• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of vocal music teacher Dalton Phillips and approved a one-year contract for guidance counselor Erika Bohne.

• An $800 grant was accepted from the National FFA Foundation for the local chapter.

• Superintendent Brad Romano discussed preliminary state test results with the board, although they will not be confirmed until August. He said although the results were not as strong as was hoped, there are many other districts doing about the same or worse than New London.

He said the district will do a curriculum audit at Ashland University in August, and he thinks it will show the curriculum is not as aligned with state standards as it should be. This should result in changes that will benefit both the students and the district.