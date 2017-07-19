St. Paul High School announces 2017 hall of fame class

The event kicks off on Aug. 4 with the Party in the Parking Lot, which will be held in the parking lot at the back of the St. Paul Social Hall from 6 to 10 p.m. Todd Berry, SPH ‘87, and his KRAV food truck will be on site. Food will be available for purchase. Dave Sehl and DNA Entertainment will be playing tunes from across the decades all night. Soda, water and snacks provided with beer and food for purchase. Party is for those 18 years of age and over only.

Many activities are on tap for Aug. 5. The Annual SP Golf Outing goes off with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Eagle Creek Golf Experience. If you would like to get a team together call Cassie Wright at 419-668-7223.

At 3 p.m. the St. Paul High School Student Ambassadors will be hosting tours of the school for anyone interested. Meet at the Main Street entrance of St. Paul High School. Alumni also are invited to celebrate Mass with the St. Paul community before the Alumni Gathering at 4:30 p.m. The Alumni Gathering then starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person includes a full dinner, from Catering by Design, and beverages.

Come and see memorabilia in the large, air-conditioned space of the decorated St. Paul Social Hall. Enjoy a fun-filled evening with your fellow alumni. For tickets, or if you have questions about any of our events, call Director of Alumni Relations, Jenny Ridge at 419-668-7223 or email jridge@ncsmail.org.

St. Paul Hall of Fame

St. Paul High School has announced its 2017 hall of fame class.

This year’s inductees are:

• Mark Schaffer, 1974.

• Tom Bellamy, 1973.

• John G. Rospert, 1963.

• Mary Carabin, 1951.

• Gerard and Patricia Hipp, 1950.

• Charls R. Mack, honorary.

The Hall of Fame tailgate and game will be Oct. 20. The Hall of Fame induction dinner and ceremony will be 1 p.m. Oct. 22.

Sale of tickets to the public starts Sept. 4.