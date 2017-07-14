Englert named school's new principal

The announcement was made Thursday following a diocesan-wide search and numerous interviews.

Englert began her teaching career at the Norwalk Catholic School Early Childhood Center in the 2008 school year.

Prior to that, she worked as a surgical scheduler at Fisher-Titus Medical Center from 1999 through 2005. Englert earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Bowling Green State University, her master’s degree in curriculum and teaching also from BGSU. This spring she completed requirements for a second master’s in educational leadership and administration from Ashland University. Englert finished her practicum in administration under the guidance of Valerie French this past school year.

French, the school’s longtime principal, retired at the end of the school year.

Englert lives in Norwalk with her husband of 18 years, Kevin Englert, who is a 1995 graduate of St. Paul High School. They have four children who attend NCS and St. Paul.

“She has a strong passion for education as well as a strong faith in God and family,” NCS President Dennis Doughty said in a prepared statement. “Melissa feels honored to be selected as the next elementary principal and is committed to the mission and tradition of developing disciples of Christ, promoting academic excellence and fostering a respectful community.”