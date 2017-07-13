NHS grad selected for OU Alumni Association Board of Directors

Reed is a 2006 magna cum laude graduate of Ohio University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in political communications. He was the top graduating senior in his field of study. Reed also led the alumni association’s Indiana chapter from 2011 to 2013.

Currently, Reed serves as a senior communications strategist at Honda R&D Americas Inc. in Raymond, Ohio. He previously held communication positions with the American Legislative Exchange Council in Washington and the Friedman Foundation for Educational Choice in Indianapolis.

Reed also guest-writes movie reviews for the Columbus Alive magazine and has his own movie blog at themagicword.blog. In addition, he is a member of the American Enterprise Institute’s Leadership Network.

The Indiana native is a 2002 graduate of Norwalk High School. He is the son of Deb and Jeff Reed, who also is an Ohio University grad.

Ohio University is in Athens, with regional campuses in Chillicothe, Ironton, Lancaster, St. Clairsville, and Janesville. Founded in 1804, it is Ohio’s oldest college and one of the oldest public universities in America.