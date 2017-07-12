NHS student delivers winning speech during school board meeting

Little, 15, the daughter of Jeff and Amy, won at the state level when there were five competitors. On Saturday, she will speak during the international competition, which basically covers the United States and Canada, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Three years ago, Little won the international contest and last year, placed in her zone.

On behalf of the Norwalk Fraternal Order of Eagles, Mike Gross shared some history of the of the oratory program, which started in 1967 in southern Ohio. Four years later, it was adapted throughout the state.

“Now it has gone international. … I think it’s a great program,” Gross said. “We are very proud of what she (Little) has done.”

Little, who will be a Norwalk High School junior, delivered a memorized, three-minute speech in which she shared her reflections on a three-day honors trip, which included experiences at Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and World War II and Korean War memorials.

“Thank you, Anna. That was beautiful,” board president Kevin Cashen said.

In other action Tuesday, district treasurer Joyce Dupont announced that Norwalk City Schools ended the year about $839,000 in the black, which was better than expected.

“That would barely cover one payroll out of 24,” she added.

Also, Superintendent George Fisk shared the preliminary state results. While he said he’s proud of the work has done to improve the previous year, this year Norwalk only met three of the 23 indicators, yet improved on 17.

“Our three is pretty close to the area,” Fisk told the board, referring to nearby districts. “We still have a long way to go to get to the 80-percent (threshold).”

Also, the motion to grant permission for an overnight summer team camp for the NHS girls’ golf club team died without an approval. There was no discussion during the meeting. The team members and coaches planned to go to Chapel Hill Golf Course in Mount Vernon, Ohio on July 24 and 25. After the meeting, Fisk said the board likely didn’t approve it because there were questions about the necessity to go overnight for such a short distance.

In other action, the board:

• Approved a corrected cafeteria lunch price of $2.95 for grades nine through 12

• Authorized student fees in kindergarten through eighth grade at $20. Fisk said he and Dupont would notify the board next month what the fees will be for grades nine through 12 since they reviewing them and seeing how to reduce them.