Norwalk girl to participate in leadership forum

Outstanding elementary school students from across the nation will take part in a unique academic development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM.

Held on college campuses across the country, the forum inspires students in grades 3 to 5 to explore life as an engineer, a doctor or a detective.

Hazlewood, the daughter of Mark and Megan Hazlewood, who is soon to be a fourth grade student at Norwalk Catholic School (NCS) in August, will participate in the week-long program from Sunday through July 14 at Bowling Green State University.

Students participating in Pathways to STEM had to be nominated by a teacher at their school. Hazelwood was nominated by Carolyn Schaffer of NCS who wrote, “she already demonstrates exceptional maturity, scholastic merit and leadership potential, even at her young age.”

Hazelwood is able to participate in the program because of help from the following sponsors: Fraternal Order of Eagles Club 711, Todd Lillo Team, Stein Olsen & Stang Accounting, Corso’s Flower and Garden Center, Jim’s Pizza Box, Dr. James Kasten, Marcia Poland, Renee King and Conrad Allen.

“This is a great opportunity for high-achieving scholars to get outside the classroom and see through hands-on interactive learning, how to innovate and think creatively,” said Andrew Potter, chief academic officer of NYLF. “These students, who have already proven themselves academically, are challenged to work on real-world, student-created projects to bring their studies to life.”

Students who attend the program study engineering, medicine and forensic science in a journey that introduces them to potential college and career paths. The intensive, engaging hands-on workshops will focus on five skills essential to success: communication, critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and goal-setting.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is part of the Envision family of programs, which enable students of all ages to explore their interest and experience learning beyond the classroom. Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.