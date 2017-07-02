Two St. Paul girls at HOBY

HOBY programs are conducted annually throughout the United States, serving local and international high school students. HOBY programs provide students selected by their schools to participate in unique leadership training, service-learning and motivation-building experiences.

St. Paul High School sophomores Grace Gillen and Kaitlynn Olak were selected to represent their school at the recent HOBY Leadership Seminar held at Ohio Northern University.

HOBY’s flagship program attended by Gillen and Olak allows sophomores to recognize their leadership talents and apply them in becoming effective, ethical leaders in their home, school, workplace and community. The students attended a three-day seminar and participated in hands-on leadership activities, heard from and met individuals in leadership roles and explored their own personal leadership skills while learning how to make a positive impact in their community. The seminar curriculum is based on the Social Change Model of The Leadership for Society.

Gillen is the daughter of Gary and Lisa Gillen of Norwalk, and Olak is the daughter of Kathy Olak of Milan.