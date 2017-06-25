A fun day for all at New London's field day

In the afternoon, everyone gathered at the football stadium for individual and relay races. The chariot races capped off the day, with chariots made by the third, fourth and fifth graders competing against one another.

Each grade designed and constructed its own chariot with the help of FFA students, who taught the youngsters how to use the tools needed for the project.

The charioteers were selected by their classmates for their skill in whatever their role was to be. Someone who did not weigh much rode in the chariot, two swift runners were the pullers and a fourth student helped at the starting line.

The chariots took off with a roar from the crowd of parents, grandparents, students and school staff and ended not too far down the track with the fifth graders walking away as the winners.

Several of the teachers said “The students learned a lot doing these projects, working with and developing their math and engineering skills and learning about weight distribution, friction and other topics.”

They also credited the administration for supporting this project.

Third grade charioteers were Grady Heileman, Xavier Windham, Olivia Yetter and Pailee Wilson. Those in the fourth grade were Madie Harrison, Mason Russell, Madison Rowland and Tate Landis, and the winning fifth graders were Jalen Randleman, Reed Dalton, Reese Landis and Emilee Rowland.