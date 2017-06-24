NHS Class of 1951 holds reunion

Thirteen of the 36 remaining classmates, as well as five guests, gathered for fellowship.

Donna Schaechterle gave the invocation. Joe Centers of the Norwalk Reflector snapped the picture of the classmates, after which Phil Brutsche welcomed everyone. The 44 deceased members were honored with a reading by Ted Lang. After the lunch, Jean Geer Richards offered recognition and correspondence.

Shirley Berry, Gayleen Geer and Janet Herner continue to hold their places in the perfect attendance record. The distant traveler was Phil Brutsche, of Franklin, Ind.

Six attended the Sunday breakfast at the restaurant where it was decided to have all classmates invited to meet at 9 a.m. on the last Saturday in each month, starting in July, in the Dinky Bar room.

The annual gathering will take place in June 2018.