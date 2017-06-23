New London alumni gathering draws 238 graduates, friends

Mary Jo (Rowland) Paramore, Class of ’66 and president of the Alumni Association, served as the emcee for the event.

Association scholarships were given to Savana Nossa, Delaney Porter, Eden Copley and Brock Rankine, all of whom will be attending college in the fall.

Past and present New London teachers in attendance were Leonard Machles; Maggie Erlenbach; Kay Erlenbach, Class of ’61; Mary Ann (Wilson) Cumberledge, Class of ’87; and Rob and Bonnie (Ferrell) Gregory, Class of ’67.

Doyle Neel, Class of ’37, was the most senior graduate present, followed by Delaurice (Bilton) Cooke, Class of ’41.

The entertainment for the evening was provided by the Kroc Center Jazz Band from Ashland under the direction of Neil Ebert. Troop 217 Boy Scout Honor Guard, led by Scout Master Terry Knudsen, Class of ’73, presented the flag, and Girl Scouts from Troops 918 and 1117 assisted with serving. Catering By Design from Norwalk provided the meal.

Alumni Association officers for the coming year are president, Terry Sutherland, Class of ’71; vice president, Stacey (DeSanto) Gregory, Class of ’81; secretary, Wendy (Hall) Kidd, Class of ’75; and treasurer Steve Fawcett, Class of ‘03. Next year’s celebration is June 16, 2018.