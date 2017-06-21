NL principal quits

Superintendent Brad Romano said Adkins, who did not attend the meeting, is planning to return to the classroom, but her plans are indefinite at this point. One board member was absent, and the vote for the motion was three in favor and one against. Adkins was with the district for four years.

Mayor John Martin read a proclamation making Tuesday (June 20) FFA Honoree’s Appreciation Day, honoring Alexis Hinckley and Chelsie Lyons for their accomplishments with the organization. Both have received their American Degrees and will be attending ATI in Wooster in the fall.

Martin proclaimed June 21 Track and Field Appreciation Day to honor Morgan Luedy, Eden Copley, Maryonna Cathey and Dana Gustely for finishing ninth in the District III state 4-by-400 meter relay.

In other business, the board:

• Hired Scott Hansen to a maintenance/custodial position and accepted the resignation of Peter Motolik as varsity softball coach.

• Approved a 1.5 percent pay increase and a performance-based pay system for administrators.

• Adopted a drug and alcohol testing policy for eligible students and approved an agreement with Great Lakes Biomedical for drug testing.

• Heard Romano discuss the tax ramifications of the possibility of the county forming a land bank to deal with abandoned and foreclosed properties.

• Accepted a list of donations, including $51,000 from Kent Sporting Goods for the Wildcat Scholarships.