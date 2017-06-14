Ohio University dorm demolitions draw mixed feelings

Some are feeling nostalgic as crews raze another set of the 1970-era dorms known as the back south or "new south" of the South Green. Eventually all 15 of the back south dorms located along the Hocking River just southeast of the South Green's front four dorms will be leveled for new residence halls. The front four were built in 1966, but have lasted better than the back south dorms built a few years later.

Crews demolished three of the dorms last summer (Cady, Foster and Brough) and are leveling another three (Fenzel, O'Bleness and Martzolff) this summer. The work is being done in stages to avoid displacing too many students at once; the remaining dorms on the back south are to stay open until they are scheduled for the wrecking ball.

"Everyone loves their own green but I thought ours was the best," said Kelly Forgrave, a 25-year-old intervention specialist at Tri-County Career Center in Nelsonville who lived in one of the front four dorms and often hung out with friends in the back south dorms. "We had the volleyball courts and basketball courts and we would lay out in the sun.

"I've toured newer buildings with some of my students and while they look amazing, they don't have the character of the older buildings," Forgrave said. "That character is why a lot of people come to OU. It's so beautiful, so green."

The housing renewal taking place on the historic campus of red-brick Georgian-style buildings, about 65 miles southeast of Columbus, is part of the university's multiyear comprehensive master plan. The overall plan is intended to guide campus redevelopment, including its residence halls where all freshmen and sophomores are required to live.

More than 7,600 students lived in 43 residence halls dotting the East Green, West Green and South Green in the 2016-17 academic year. There will be 41 residence halls remaining after this summer's demolition, according to Pete Trentacoste, executive director of housing and residence life, with more to be built or renovated as the housing plan rolls forward.

The university needs improved housing to maintain a competitive edge in recruiting and retaining students, according to the housing master plan last updated in 2012. The plan anticipates using tax-exempt debt financing and the university's annual major capital-improvements budgets to spend about $387 million over the 10 years through 2022 to renovate current dorms and build new ones.

Four new residence halls, including about 900 beds, opened on South Green in 2015 in the first phase of the housing plan. A second new dorm complex is being planned in the second phase.

The new dorms feature modern amenities such as room-controlled heating and air conditioning and enhanced wireless connections, Trentacoste said.

The back south dorms being razed have old, window-unit air conditioners — but a lot of good memories for the students who lived in them.

"I was actually upset when I heard they were tearing them down," said Mitchell Yake, 22, who lived for a year at Wray House before moving off campus. He expects to graduate next year with a history degree.

Like the other back south dorms, Wray, built in 1968, features mods, or central lounges, on each floor from which the hallways spread. Their mod served as the social spot for Yake and his friends to hang out and watch "Caddyshack," and "Talladega Nights" and many other movies on their Xboxes, and play euchre and Risk. Everyone enjoyed walking to the Nelson Dining Hall along the elevated catwalk that connects the buildings — a relic of the period when the Hocking River flooded more often.

Kaylie Yinger, a 19-year-old from Nelsonville studying for an early-childhood education degree, lived for a year at Fenzel, one of the dorms being demolished this summer. She, too, liked the mod style.

"It was easy to make friends and meet people," she said. "We had tables in the mods and a bunch of girls would do our homework together. In the spring when it got warm, we would bring our laptops outside and our towels and sit on them and do our homework."

The South Green dorms that opened in 2015 feature suite-style rooms. The style of the other new dorms being planned hasn't been decided, but could be suites or an updated mod style, Trentacoste said.

Yinger plans to rent an off-campus apartment with friends next academic year, but said she will miss her old dorm.

"South Green is like a community," she said.

