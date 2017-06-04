'Now we go out and change the world'

Edison High School senior Michael Snider offered these words to the other 104 graduates, telling them to always strive at “being the best at being yourself.” He served on the student councilman and placed third in his class.

“Be heavily involved in whatever you enjoy most in life,” he said. “If you like golf, be the best golfer on the team. If you can write well, start your first novel. If you can make something with your hands, make something that will last the test of time. Each one of you has potential in something you’re passionate about.”

That passion carried them through the past school year, creating possibly one of the most talented classes in the school’s 49 graduating classes.

Valedictorian Jacob Grant told his class he remembers having doubts when he heard about the accomplishments of last year’s graduating class.

“I remember thinking, ‘How are we going to live up to that next year? As a senior class, what more could we possibly do?’,” he said. “We heard (the doubters) say how much talent and leadership and character Edison lost when the class before us graduated. ... But we have done that which nobody thought we would. We have lived up to them. We have surpassed them. And now, we know that the classes that come after us will surpass us too.”

The class of 2017 led the cross country team to the school’s first Sandusky Bay Conference (SBC) championship in the last decade, the football team to a repeat SBC title and second-straight state semifinal appearance, the wrestling and girls’ golf teams to state titles and extended postseasons for all of its spring sports. Edison also saw success in mock trial, speech, debate, drama club, art and music, thanks in part to the seniors.

“We were even able to get Mrs. Wally ‘one for the thumb,’ in other words, her fifth straight Academic Challenge championship,” said salutatorian Nick Frederick.

“We’ve experienced so much success. But in everything our school did this year, our class was leading,” Grant said. “We showed that Edison High School will continue to succeed — this year, next year, the year after that and every year that we have leadership and character at the forefront of our involvement.”

Grant said the class established “widespread success as the standard.”

“And we’re not done yet,” he added. “We changed the school. Now we go out and change the world. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Grant is confident his peers will achieve the challenge he set before them because his class “is capable of far more than what the rest of the world expects of us. So let’s go do it.”

In order to do that, Frederick reminded the graduates of their accountability in the world.

“We are the future,” he said. “Our ultimate success or failure will be the result of our own actions.”

The class colors were blue and orange while the flower was a Calla Lily.

He student motto is the words of Pele: “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all love of what you are doing.”