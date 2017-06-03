Edison High School Interact Club honored

The club was honored for its outstanding contributions to school, community and international projects.

The Interact Club is sponsored by the Milan Rotary. It has been in existence for five years, growing from 14 to 49 members.

The Milan Rotary and the Edison Local School district have an outstanding working relationship. The Interact Club is just one example of that partnership.

2016-17 Edison High School Interact Club Projects

International

• Donated $100.00 to the MESA educational project to help build resource centers/preschools in three southern districts of Belize, Toledo, Stann Creek, and Cayo (Jan.)

Community

• Volunteered at a “Battle for the Books” event at Milan Library (September)

• Volunteered at a dinner for the Edison Memorial United Methodist Church of Milan (Oct.)

• Assisted with Milan Rotary Club’s community Halloween party (Oct.)

• Edison Birthplace Museum fall clean-up (Nov.)

• Assisted with Milan Holly Run (Nov.)

• Christmas tree set-up and clean-up at Milan Library (Dec.)

• Boxed care packages for military (Dec.)

• Helped set up a “little library” in Milan where anyone can take or leave a book (Jan.)

• Donated $100.00 to the Berlin Library’s vestibule (Jan.)

• Helped start an early reading program at the Milan Elementary School to boost children’s state testing reading scores (Feb.-Apr.)

• Donated a gift to a local family affected by cancer. (Mar.)

• Recognized our school janitors with a card of thanks and small gift (Apr.)

• Volunteered at When Pigs Fly store in Norwalk (Apr.)

• Assisted with Milan Rotary Club’s Golden Apple award contest, which recognized excellent teachers in the school district (May)

• Edison Birthplace Museum spring planting/gardening (May)

• Gardening at the home of an elderly member of the community (May)

• Assisted with Milan Rotary Club’s Memorial Day Chicken BBQ (May)

School

• Donated a new couch to Edison High school response lounge (May)

• Donated a bench for outside Edison High School (May)

• Donated $200 to the Edison Middle School’s annual eighth grade field trip to Washington, DC to assist students in need