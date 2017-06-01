Recipients of Rotary ‘Golden Apple’ award honored

The faculty members were selected by the Rotary Club Golden Apple selection committee based upon nominations from the district’s students, faculty, parents and other community members.

At Edison Elementary School, the recipient of this year’s Golden Apple Award is Mrs. Anne Bickley. At Edison Middle School, the recipient is Mr. Ronald Nemire. And at Edison High School, the recipient is Miss Haley Baun. All three teachers were guest of the Milan Rotary at their luncheon.

The teachers were nominated based upon their ability to make a dramatic difference in a student’s life. This truly is an award that celebrates teaching excellence.

The mission of this project by the Rotary Club of Milan is to enhance our community’s respect for our excellent teachers, as well as attract new, dedicated people to the teaching profession.