Pictures of local high school seniors

Three more graduations are scheduled for this weekend: Edison, Monroeville and New London high schools.

Pictures of Edison and New London seniors will be posted this week.

Here are your links to galleries of local high school seniors and graduation ceremonies:

EHOVE senior recognition ceremony

Monroeville High School seniors

Norwalk High School graduation

Norwalk High School seniors

Plymouth High School graduation

Plymouth High School seniors

South Central High School graduation

South Central High School seniors

St. Paul High School graduation

St. Paul High School seniors

Western Reserve High School graduation

Western Reserve High School seniors

Willard High School graduation

Willard High School seniors