Western bids farewell to 81

COLLINS — Not even the rain couldn't dampen the spirits of the Roughrider graduates Sunday afternoon.

Western Reserve had 81 students in the Class of 2017.

Salutatorian Kerri Lone began the students' speeches by reminding her classmates that Sunday was a day to reflect on all that had been accomplished thus far.

"I will forever be grateful to have grown up with this group," Lone said. "Whether we realize it or not, I believe that we've all influenced one another. Our experiences within these walls have shaped us into who we are today. You see, this class — my class — we strived for greatness."

In his Senior Class address, Jared Yassanye congratulated his peers on their achievements, as well as showing appreciation to those who helped them along the way.

"Let me start out by saying 'We did it.' Our thanks goes to the staff of Western Reserve. As we make a smooth transition into the life beyond school, I am sure that the education that we received will stand us in good stead — time and again," Yassanye said.

After a beautiful rendition of At Water's Edge by the concert band and the introduction of the top ten students by assistant principal Chris Sheldon, it was valedictorian McKinley Shawver's time to take the podium and give a much-necessary 'thank you' to everyone who has helped guide the students on their journey.

"...We have all know we could not have arrived here today without the help and guidance of many important individuals in our lives. If you have not yet thanked these people personally, I encourage you to do so. I would like to thank our teachers, staff and administration for giving us the foundation of many valuable life lessons and for allowing our school to function. Thank you to our families for molding us into the people we are today, continually making sacrifices for our benefit and teaching us that love and understanding are much more important than any math or writing lesson. Thank you to my parents, grandparents, great grandma and the rest of wonderful family. I love you all.

"Lastly, fellow graduates, I thank you for our friendship. The past four years of high school have been incredibly memorable with you."

Shawver echoed the words spoken by former president Franklin Delano Roosevelt, "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself," to encourage her peers to not be anxious of what lies ahead in their future.

"We can only take life one day at a time and hope for the best, however cliché that may sound... Don't be afraid of obstacles and setbacks you may face in life — however daunting they may seem."

Shawver concluded her speech with one final thought — "Go Bucks!"