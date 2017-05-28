Small in numbers but big in accomplishments

St. Paul may have the smallest graduating class among the nine local schools, but the accomplishments were second to none.

“Now some may say that a class of 49 is small, valedictorian Paige Wnek said. “’Well, I say that a class of 49 is a big family. We are always there to help each other whether it is helping with a problem in math and then somehow ending up doing the entire exercise (Jay) to helping to dispose of the Monroeville Eagles after and game in which we destroyed them.

“We have been there to help each other grow up and mature (mostly) and these people have made us into the wonderful people we are today. Most of us have been together establishing those ‘family’ bonds since preschool. But, there are some people we have gained and loved along the way.

“Freshman year we gained a fifth grader, the queen of roasting, and little miss sunshine. Sophomore year, we gained the sweetest person that you will ever meet. Junior year, we gained the 10-foot giant every basketball player feared. And finally, senior year, the girl who was late to the party became the life of the party. ... This family is something special that we were only able to obtain at St. Paul.”

Salutatorian Kaeleigh Stang welcomed everybody to the 94th commencement ceremony at St. Paul.

“I have a secret,” she said. “I have two dogs that I take everywhere with me. Actually, I think we all have two dogs we take everywhere with us. Jon Gordon, author of the “Energy Bus,” explains that there are two dogs inside of us. One dog is a positive, loving, kind and gentle dog. While the other dog had an angry, mean-spirited and negative energy. They fight all the time and we’re left to wonder which one will win?

“The answer is the dog we feed the most. So feed the positive dog.

“I feel the class of 2017 has been fed and chosen to feed the positive dogs. We know our master and our maker well. Weekly school Masses, religion class, retreats and sacraments have instilled the instinct to choose good over evil. Sure, we all enjoy a good rawhide now and again. ... But we understand the best reward is God’s unconditional love. We know the ultimate reward in life is eternal.

So with our heads held high and tails wagging as fast as they can, we bid you a big BOW-WOW.”

The top awards handed out Sunday were the Bishop’s Crosses, which went to Wnek and Will Ceccoli.

Officers of the class are Daniel Grine, president, Jacob Avenadano, vice president, Emily Baker, secretary, and Hayden Jaworski, treasurer.

The class motto is “We didn’t realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun,” A.A. Milne. The class Bible verse is “If God is for us, who can be against us?” — Romans, 8:31.