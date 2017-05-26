Plymouth top 5 share memories as seniors graduate tonight

The pomp and circumstance will play, tassels turned and representing the Big Red’s finest tonight, are top 5 students valedictorian Jared Baker, salutatorian Janet Arnold, Logan Myers, Iris Walter and Alivia Spears.

As 2017 valedictorian Baker, the son of Lisa, will treasure the memory of senior prom and “being forced to learn to ‘dance.’”

He’s going to miss how close he has become with his friends the most and “having so many opportunities to get involved and help the school.”

“Pave your own path to get to where you want,” he said as a piece of wisdom for his underclassmen. “Don’t follow just because it’s ‘cool.’”

His top awards, activities and things he is most proud of include: Franklin B. Walter scholar, four-year academic letter, Ohio Scholar’s Association (OSA), student council president and class president.

Salutatorian Arnold, the daughter of Jim and Tracy, said her fondest memory is playing at regionals with the softball team in 2015 and 2016 and winning the latter Firelands Conference.

“I will miss being around some of the underclassmen and teachers, going to dances and playing sports,” Arnold said.

She told her underclassmen to never take anything for granted.

“High school goes by fast — enjoy it while you can and do not wish your time away,” Arnold said. “Some of the best memories are made in the moment.”

Her top awards, activities and achievements include: Young leaders, OSA (two years), student council (three years), four-year academic letter, American Legion Award winner (four years), Eleanor Searle McCollum scholarship, Fran and Warren Rupp scholarship, Plymouth Chamber of Commerce in memory of Jim Jacobs Scholarship, Willard Education Association scholarship, varsity softball (four years), varsity volleyball (three years) and Army Reserve scholar athlete.

Myers, the son of Cory and Melissa, placed third overall and will miss “life being easy” the most. His fondest memory is playing baseball for the first time this school year and starting at first base.

“Enjoy every second of it and be apart of as much as you can” he told his underclassmen.

His top awards, achievements and activities include: Football (three-year varsity letter winner), basketball (three-year varstiy letter winner), honors student, football NCOFCA allstar, student council, FFA, OCA and College Now Business Program.

Myers already graduated with an associate's degree in business. He will continue with his bachelor’s degree in business at OSU Mansfield and then attend an auctioneer school.

“(I hope to) become an auctioneer while also owning and operating my family’s excavating business,” Myers said.

Walter is the daughter of Nic and Christy and ranks fourth in the 2017 class. Her fondest high school memory is of being on the senior homecoming court and being a part of all the homecoming activities.

“I will everything about high school, from the closeness between my peers and teachers to spontaneous after-school trips with my friends,” Walter said.

Her advice to her younger classmates was “don’t live to be well known, but known well.”

Her top achievements, actives and awards include: Buckeye Girls State attendee, academic letter, Ohio Scholar’s Association, student council and acting as class secretary.

Within 10 years she hopes to be a kindergarten through third-grade teacher, going back to get her master’s degree in speech pathology and “hopefully still work within the school.”

Spears, placing fifth in the class, advised her younger classmates to “stop stressing over everything right now and enjoy every minute because it goes by fast.”

Her favorite moment is “being accepted so well” after transferring high schools halfway through her high-school career.

“It’s too hard to narrow (my favorite) down to one memory,” Spears said. “(But) making new friends was super awesome and made my high school experience one to remember.”

She said she’s going to miss the sporting events the most.

“Whether it was cheering on the Big Red on Friday nights in the stands or being out on the softball diamond playing with my team — (I’m going to miss it) so much,” Spears said.

Her accomplishments and points of pride include being inducted into the NHS as a sohpomore, OSA as a junior and softball.

She will earn a master’s degree in social work from Ashland University.

“I hope in 10 years time I will be at a VA working with the veterans to help them back on their feet and helping them in anyway I can,” she said.