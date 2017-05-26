EHOVE students urged to make right choices

The ceremony was split into two sessions to accommodate the students and their families.

“I would like to start by saying thank-you to the parents, family members and friends of the 2017 graduating class of EHOVE Career Center,” Nash Linder, a senior at Edison High School, said at the first session. “Every day we make choices. We choose whether to eat cereal or that melted chocolate bar for breakfast. We choose whether or not to complete our homework. We choose to spend our last dollar on that Polar Pop. We are all here today because of a choice. Everyone here made the decision to get a head start on their future.

“Our future starts today. It’s our time to shine and take that next step in our life. Through every event in our life there will be challenges. There will be times where you will struggle and there will be times where you will thrive. And for every struggle, learn from your mistakes.

“We are all human and nobody is perfect. Proven fact — nobody’s perfect. But if you don’t really remember anything from this speech today, remember this. For each challenge life throws at us and each new experience we encounter, we will always be stronger than the day before.”

Rocio Gonzalez, a senior at Norwalk High School, spoke at the second session.

“Class of 2017, it’s our time,” he said. “It's our time to make our choices. It is our time to choose our paths. It’s our time to get our lives together. We made that big choice of coming to EHOVE and I’m sure some people tried to talk some of us out of coming.

“But guess what? They’re not the protagonists of this book. We are.

They're not graduating with a one- or two-year certificate. We are.

“As we journey into the next chapter of our lives, just remember this: Be wise ; be humble ; be kind . God Bless us class of 2017.

EHOVE Superintendent Sharon Mastroianni pointed out this was EHOVE’s 48th senior recognition day.

“It is with great pride that we honor the class of 2017 and celebrate their accomplishments,” she said. “We couldn’t do it without out you. This morning I have the privilege of welcoming our special guests, but before I do that, I want begin with comments to the parents, guardians, grandparents, family members and friends gathered here today – thank you.

“I want to thank you for ‘lending’ us your young people for the past two years. It has been an honor to watch them grow and reach this pivotal point in their lives.

“You are the individuals who did so much good work before you sent these fine students to us — and we want you to know that, first and foremost, we appreciate all the work you have done to help your young adult reach this graduation day.

“We are here today to honor the students and you — so, I ask the class of 2017 to join me in thanking these very special people in your lives who have joined us today.”

Also speaking at the ceremony was EHOVE Principal Erika Beckman, while Kelly Bodkin, Matt Ehrhardt and Charlie Warthling assisted in handing out the certificates and special awards.

The class colors are white and gold, the class flower is the iris and the class motto comes from Arnold Schwarzenegger: “Just remember, you can’t climb a ladder of success with your hands in your pockets.”