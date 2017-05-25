NL students 'floating on the air' while riding hovercrafts

The New London High School junior was the “rider” with “driver” Carson Coey as they were pushed along the gymnasium floor in a hovercraft powered by a leaf blower. Several pairs of high schoolers in physics and advanced physical science classes took a ride Monday as they waited to work with fifth-graders.

“It was fun. It was a different feeling,” Maiani said.

New London hosted The Hovercraft Project thanks to a $2,000 grant from Pittsburgh Plate Glass, which is better known as PPG. The PTO also donated $100 to science teachers Julie Cordonnier and Terrie Chase.

“This project was funded by a generous grant from PPG. The STEM activity (provides) leadership opportunities for all students while encouraging them to have fun with science and math,” said Cordonnier, who teaches high school science.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. During the day, the high school students acted as team leaders and record keepers while the fifth-graders designed and modified the hovercraft in each small group.

“They are very creative. They are very outspoken; they are going to give you blunt answers,” senior Kourtney Teague said, referring to working with the younger students.

“But they are really excited about this, which makes it a lot of fun,” she added.

The students had to figure out how to attach a leaf blower to a large metal disc. And secured to the disc was a plastic sheet.

“Kinda like a hot air balloon effect,” Teague said.

Freshman Austin Krause was a rider.

“It was like someone was picking me up and carrying me. You just had to trust it,” she said.

Chase, who teaches fifth-grade science, heard a lot of enthusiastic feedback from the students.

“At lunch, they were like, ‘This is awesome. This is the most fun I’ve ever had,’” she said.

Cordonnier said the hope was to teach teamwork, problem solving and cooperative learning.

“Instead of just teaching concepts, we are applying it to real life,” she added.

Matthew Chase is the executive director of The Hovercraft Project, a non-profit organization which has been in existence for 10 years. He said the mission is to have students “to learn to love to learn” and called the experience of modifying the hovercrafts “project-based instruction.”

“This is our first year in Ohio,” added Chase, who learned shortly before Monday’s visit he is a distant relative of Terrie Chase.

“His dad is my husband’s cousin,” Terry said. “I knew there was some (family) connection.”

Fifth-grader Jacob Myers said the most challenging part of the experience was the math.

“We had to measure the radius of the circle,” he explained, adding it “felt good” to get the hovercraft operating. “It felt like you’re floating on the air.”