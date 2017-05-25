Edison's top 5 share memories, plans

The top-five academic students are: Jacob Grant, Nicholas Frederick, Michael Snider, Emma Knowles and Allison Whitacre.

Grant, the son of Don and Jennifer, is the valedictorian.

His fondest Edison memory is “making it to the final four in football for a repeat regional championship.” Grant said what he will the most is “being around the people I’ve grown up with my whole life.”

Grant advises underclassmen to “aspire towards great things, but don’t forget to stop and enjoy the moment every once in a while.”

His accomplishments, awards, accolades and extra-curricular activities include: Camp Invention volunteer (leadership intern/counselor 2014-2016 and teacher’s assistant 2011-2013); Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout 2016); American Legion Constitution Oratorical Competition (2016 local/regional champion, state second runner-up); Ohio House of Representatives Student Art Exhibition 2016; speech and debate (state finalist 2015 through 2017); mock trial; Firelands Challenge Academic team; Math Club (treasurer); Art Club (four years); Key Club (four years, vice president); National Honor Society; football; cross country (team captain); track and field; Jonathan Reynolds Young Writers’ Workshop at Denison University (2015); Buckeye Boys State 2016; peer tutor; Creative Writing Club editor (2014-2016); and 2017 U.S. Air Force Academy appointee (class of 2021).

In the next 10 years, Grant expects to be an officer in the U.S. Air Force involved in aerospace projects as a lead engineer.

Frederick, the son of Dan and Tina, is the salutatorian.

His fondest EHS memory is winning the regional final football game against Norwayne in a blizzard.

“We were able to come back from a 20-7 deficit. The amount of heart that we played with that game is something I will always remember,” Frederick said.

“I will miss sports the most about high school. High school sports fuel the competitive spirit and bring out a person’s inner drive to succeed. I will carry over that competitive spirit to my academics in college, but it will not be the same as it was for high school sports.”

Frederick encourages underclassmen to enjoy high school.

“One of my greatest decisions was to get involved. Do the activities that you love and are interested in. Make sure that you have no regrets because before you know it, those four years will be over,” he said.

His accomplishments, awards, accolades and extra-curricular activities include: About 20 scholarships; mock trial (lead attorney 2015-2017); football (three-year letterman; first team all Sandusky Bay Conference, all Northwest District and all Ohio 2016; Div. V Region 16 champions and state final four 2015, 2016); basketball (two-year letterman; sectional and district champs 2015-2017; second team SBC 2015-2016); baseball (three-year letterman; SBC and sectional champs 2015-2016) Key Club; Math Club; (president 2016-2017); Spanish Club; student-athlete leadership team; Buckeye Boys State (elected state representative 2015-2016); science fair (2013); St. Peter youth group; and perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“College at The Ohio State University is next up for me. I will be in the honors program for finance majors, while also having an interest in law. In 10 years, I see myself being a practicing lawyer at a firm in Cleveland. Around that time I will begin thinking about either running for public office or starting my own firm back in the Milan area,” Frederick said.

Snider, the son of Beth Snider and Trent Snider, is ranked third.

His fondest Edison memory is “laying the wreath at Arlington cemetery during our AP history trip.”

“I will miss seeing familiar friends and staff every day (with whom) I’ve built a relationship over the past four years,” Michael Snider said.

His accomplishments, awards, accolades and extra-curricular activities include: Eagle Scout, National Honor Society, French Honor Society, Interact Club, student council, stage band and working as a professional web designer for two organizations.

Snider will pursue a major in MIS at the Ohio University honors business college.

“I see myself owning my own tech business or being a project manager in 10 years,” he said.

Knowles, the daughter of Amy and Andrew, is ranked fourth.

“My fondest high school memory is when my junior KAP history class went to Washington D.C. I had a great time exploring the city with my friends,” she said. “The thing I will miss most about my high school is seeing my friends every day and being around teachers who actually care about my education and success.”

Her accomplishments, awards, accolades and extra-curricular activities include: Tennis (varsity since 2014, No. 1 singles 2016, most promising underclassman 2013, most improved 2014, Team Choice Award 2016 and second team all SBC 2016); speech and debate; National Honor Society; National French Honor Society (vice president 2016-2017; and Excellence in French award 2013 and 2016); French Club; Book Club; Key Club; Edison Teen Leadership Corps; and Interact Club.

Knowles is attending Stetson University in Florida in the fall.

“In 10 years, I see myself with a job I love and with a family that I am just beginning. I want to enjoy life and contribute back to my community, so I hope to be doing this,” she said.

Whitacre, the daughter of Jeff and Brenda, is ranked fifth.

She said her fondest Edison memory is “either qualifying for state in speech and debate or getting to make snow angels on the football field after our team won.” What she will miss the most is “the familiarity of everything.”

Whitacre’s advice to underclassmen is “don’t let this life get too critical.”

Her accomplishments, awards, accolades and extra-curricular activities include: Marching band squad leader (four years); wind ensemble section leader (four years); solo and ensemble (three superior ratings); mock trial, Math Club; soccer (three years); Book Club; pep band; Spanish Club; writing lab; and working at Jim’s Pizza Box.

She will study psychology at Case Western Reserve University.

“In 10 years I see myself working as some sort of therapist, preferably mental health, but if not I plan to have a job somewhere in social work as I begin to start my family,” Whitacre said.