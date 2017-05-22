Plenty of fond memories for these St. Paul students

St. Paul will hold its graduation at 2 p.m. in the church with a Mass.

The top five students in this year’s class, Paige Wnek, Kaeleigh Stang, Hayden Jaworski, William Ceccoli and Lauren Lukasko, talked about their high school careers and what is next.

Valedictorian Paige Wnek, the daughter of Paul and Kara Wnek said her favorite high school memory is of the Kairos retreat this past year.

“On this retreat we really bonded as a class having snowball fights, mending relationships and laughing together,” she said. “The retreat ended with the whole class singing “I was Here,” and that is one memory that I will never forget.

Wnek said she will miss the “the little things” the most.

“Sure, the retreats and the field trips were fun, but it is nothing compared to seeing the smiling faces of my classmates every morning,” she said. “I will miss the moments where we joked around in calculus, where we got our chemistry teacher to wear a Darth Vader helmet and where we laughed together at lunch. It’s the ordinary everyday moments spent with my classmates that I will miss the most.”

She advised her underclassmen to take notice of their classmates who will “one day become your best friends. ... They will be there for you whenever you need them. Never be afraid to make new friends.”

Her top awards, achievements and activities include serving as captain and making it to districts in swimming for which she lettered four years) and won the high point; and serving as Academic Challenge Team captain.

Wnek will attend John Carroll University in the fall, majoring in biology, after which she plans attend medical school and become a pediatrician. In 10 years she sees herself “working in third-word countries for Doctors Without Borders. I see myself helping to cure children who without my help would die from treatable ailments.”

Salutatorian Kaeleigh Stang, daughter of Christopher and Penelope Stang, said her favorite memories include a night of bonding with teammates during the Maumee Bay summer volleyball tournament, riding bikes with friend Meghan Hedrick, attending state track and running the flag at football games with best friend Halle Schoen.

“Braving the snowy, cold or rainy weather to run the flag for every touchdown. We’d run what seemed like several miles by the end of the night, with such high scoring victories,” Stang said.

She said she will miss her friends, teammates and coaches the most.

Her advice to underclassmen is to “push yourself everyday to becoming the best possible version of yourself.”

“It is very easy to get caught in the routine of day to day high school. Set personal goals for yourself then work to achieve them. Physical, spiritual and academic goals are all ways to keep yourself engaged even on the days when you feel your motivation is lacking,” she said.

Her top awards, achievements and activities include salutatorian, a wide variety of sports and retreat teams, service based volunteer groups, Student Ambassadors, Secretary of the Red Cross Club, a Eucharistic Minister and IT Minister, When Pigs Fly volunteer, Rotary Student-Athlete of the Year and Firelands Conference track champion. She helped her volleyball team achieve a final record of 26-1, making it to regionals.

Stang will attend Kent State University this summer, studying exercise science/pre-physical therapy and playing volleyball as part of the Honors College. Her career goal is still undetermined, but plans to pursue her passion of physical activity, motivating and helping people.

Hayden Jaworski, son of Rhonda and Scott Jaworski, placed third in the class and said he will miss hanging out at sporting events and seeing his friends everyday the most.

“Most of all I'll miss all the memories we have made as a class, but I'm sure they will be brought up again at reunions,” he said.

His favorite memory is his senior year Kairos, where he grew many friendships.

“My favorite part of the experience was the final day when we were loading the equipment truck and throwing snowballs at each other,” he said.

He told his underclassmen having a good GPA is important, “but it is nowhere near as important as getting involved in the community. Extracurricular activities are a great way to develop the skills that can't be learned in a classroom and are imperative to being successful.”

Jaworski was a three-year letterman for football and basketball, four-year Ace award winner and was awarded the Fisher-Titus Employee Child Scholarship.

He will attend Cleveland State University, majoring in Biology, working toward an M.D. to specialize in radiology. He also hopes to “enter the political spectrum and engage in local level politics.”

William Ceccoli, son of Chris and Shana Ceccoli, placed fourth in his class and said he will miss his current classmates and their memories the most.

“A moment I will never forget was about a week after Christmas of my junior year,” Ceccoli said.

“My siblings and I had just received a new flat-screen TV for our basement for Christmas. Most of the basketball team came over to my house after a game to play Super Smash Brothers and Mario Kart for Wii as we often loved to do. I had just won my 7th race in a row in Mario Kart. As I was doing a fist pumping celebration, the Wii remote flew out of my hand in a high arc and just nicked the brand new TV. All it took was one second, that seemed to happen in slow motion at the time, for that one little scratch to completely ruin the coloration and picture on the TV and silence the once rowdy room instantly.

“Although at the time I was terrified about how badly my parents would punish me, my friends and I can look back on this moment and laugh, sometimes to the point of tears at this memory we will never forget. This moment also created a strong bond with my close friend Brandon McCall and I; he had just transferred from Huron and it was his first time hanging out with us. Luckily for me, my grandparents were generous enough to replace the broken flat screen TV with a new, even larger one the next week. But the moral of the story is not: Break a TV to get an even better one; but rather it is: always put the Wii remote strap on.”

He told his underclassmen to remember it’s OK to say “no.” He said mental stability and relaxation is more important than building a resume. “Know your limits and do not overbook yourself.”

Ceccoli’s top awards, achievements and activities include cross country (captain, coach's award, two-year letterwinner), basketball (captain, Mr. Hustle Award, one-year letterwinner) and Academic Challenge (captain).

He will attend Miami University, majoring in engineering. He plans to receive a master's in engineering in about five years.

Placing fifth in her class, Lauren Lukasko, daughter of Jay and Dina Lukasko, said her favorite memory is playing pranks with classmates and her band director. She recalls pieing him in the face after a football game started the fun.

“I have to say, I would be scared to go to band class everyday because I wouldn't know if my valves would be stuck or if there would be paper in my mouthpiece (both of which happened),” she said.

Lukasko will miss her friends the most and the ease of keeping in touch.

“I look forward to making new friends and being at a bigger school, but I will miss the family feeling I get at St. Paul's,” she said.

“Don't be afraid to speak your mind,” she told her underclassmen. “People will try to knock you down but if you stay true to yourself other people’s cruelty won’t affect you. Finding a nook in high school can be difficult, but if you have the confidence in yourself, you'll find your place.”

Lukasko’s top awards, achievements and activities include cross country (MVP, three-year letter winner); basketball (most improved, coaches award, second-team all-district, first-team all-conference); track (three-year letter winner, conference champs); and marching band (vice president).

She will attend Bowling Green State University, majoring in psychology or biology and plans to be a physician's assistant in the future.