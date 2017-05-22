'Amazing' student engineer projects offer real solutions for real world problems

Mohan and classmate Jacob Martin had created a body-controlled robot almost from scratch for their senior project, something that hadn’t been done at NHS before.

About a dozen high school seniors had the privilege of presenting their senior engineering projects to an audience Thursday.

Their projects involved potential solutions to real world problem. They ranged from the use of drones to prevent birds from eating farmers’ corn to the more sci-fi solution of a robot controlled by a human’s body. The Engineering Design and Development (EDD) Senior Capstone Design Showcase gave students the opportunity to present the projects to other students, family, teachers and even NASA employees.

The Norwalk Truckers Engineering Facebook page stated “the knowledge and skills students acquired throughout their four years of (engineering) come together in EDD as they identify an issue and then research, design and test a solution, ultimately presenting their solution to the community. Students apply the professional skills they have developed to document a design process to standards, completing EDD ready to take on any post-secondary program or career.”

Eighteen-year-olds Mohan and Martin, the latter being this year’s valedictorian, went a slightly more science fiction route — moving robots with the wave of an arm, the clenching of a fist or flexing of a muscle.

Mohan and Martin combined separate components that had never been brought together before, including a Myoband — a medical band that goes around your bicep, designed to detect movements of muscle to be used in patients with prosthetic. The device was originally designed to help the patient use a prosthetic like a real hand, that combined with a bluetooth chip, robotics arm machine and a self-designed lighting system, cuing the user how he or she is moving, created a world-class project. The robot wired with the other gadets can be made to go in any direction, spin, move its arm up and down and more by the simple mimic of the motion from the wearer of the armband.

“Our goal this year was to establish a direct connection between a vex robot and a myo armband to further (robotics) projects and show the possibilities of using engineering in the classroom,” Martin said.

Martin said the project should help in honing engineering skills such as design, collaboration, project management and critical thinking.

In some cases, according to Bryan Watt from NASA Glenn Plumbrook and course instructor Adam Leutenegger, projects such as this one not only impress seasoned scientists, but give real solutions to real problems.

“I think its always amazing to see what they come up and what they’re able to achieve,” Leutenegger said.

Watt said the work of some of these NHS seniors is equivalent to or surpassing the work of college students.

“And each one has their own different applications,” Leutenegger said. “The drones, for example. The way of the future is drones, I think. I think the farmers are using that besides for keeping birds away, but also to check the whole field and seeing what part of it needs watering instead of watering the whole field and wasting it. Yeah, every one of them has a different real-world application.”

The laser drone project came as an assignment from Watt to seniors Garrett Underwood, 18, and Keegan Livingston, 18, tackled by assembling a drone with a motion shut off laser (which they assembled) that would automatically fly around a farmer’s crop field, shining the light at birds. The real-world application is of keen interest for area farmers. The duo say it could increase crop profit.

“When birds get into sweet corn, they don’t eat the whole thing. They peck at the top and then mold and water get into it and they lose a whole bunch of profit from all the damage to the crop because they can’t sell it,” Livingston said. “So instead of walking up and down the field with shotguns shooting at birds, and scarecrows, we found a better process completely.”

“We needed the laser to shut off at a certain angle so it’s not shining at cars, and we needed to be able to give it a permitted area and mapped out flight path (to fly on automatically). And battery life was very important,” Underwood said.

Their tests proved successful. With a push of the button, once in the morning and once in the evening, the drone will scare off birds for the entire day. They felt their project could help “a lot of farmers,” but they admitted they weren’t sure what would happen with their project as they went their separate ways to college and pursued their own paths outside of engineering.