Western Reserve's top 5 seniors share memories, plans for future

The top-five academic students are: McKinley Shawver, Kerri Lone, Luke Buck, Makayla Allen and Emmalee Cooke.

Shawver, the daughter of William and Rebecca, is the Roughriders’ valedictorian.

Her fondest memories at Western are winning the Firelands Conference championship as a track team her sophomore year and receiving her acceptance letter to The Ohio State University.

“I will miss my friends, but I’m excited for the future and starting college at Ohio State,” she said.

Shawver’s advice to underclassmen is “make sure you adopt good study habits early on.”

“Really invest yourself in school – it will all pay off. That being said, don’t forget to have fun and enjoy high school; it goes by fast,” she added.

Her top awards, achievements and activities include: Class treasurer (four years), Academic Challenge (captain, two years), Envirothon (captain, two years), cross country, (captain, four years), track (three years), National Honor Society, valedictorian, graduating summa cum laude with an honors diploma, distinguished honor roll every quarter and earning seven varsity letters in cross country and track.

Shwaver will attend OSU in the fall.

“I plan on marjoring in biochemistry in the honors program. I would like to attend grad school or med school afterwards and pursue a career as a physician or a laboratory researcher. In 10 years, I hope to be starting my residency or finishing grad school,” she said.

Lone, the daughter of Brian and Lisa, is the salutatorian.

Her fondest Western memory was the class trip to New York City. Lone’s advice to underclassmen is “do your best and will pay off in the end.”

“I will miss seeing my teachers and friends every day,” she said.

Her top awards, achievements and activities include: Honors diploma, salutatorian, graduating summa cum laude, distinguished honor roll, varsity letter-winner, student-athlete academic achievement, National Honor Society, student council (treasurer), class vice president, Academic Challenge, marjorette and cheerleader (senior captain).

“In the fall I will be attending The University of Toledo to study law. In 10 years, I see myself having a career and a family,” Lone said.

Buck, the son of Craig and Denise, is ranked third.

His fondest memory as a ‘Rider was his first varsity football start vs. St. Paul his sophomore year.

“We lost, but I was our defensive player of the week,” Buck added.

He will miss the football and basketball games the most and “the bonds I have with my teammates.” His advice to underclassmen is have fun.

Buck’s top awards, achievements and activities include: Football, basketball, National Honor Society, Envirothon, journalism (editor), all-FC football, all-district football, football captain, all-FC basketball, academic all-FC football and academic all-FC basketball.

“I will attend Oberlin College in the fall and major in neuroscience while playing football. I will then attend medical school and become a medical doctor,” he said.

Allen, the daughter of John and Cora Pritt, is ranked fourth.

Her fondest memories at Western are the Friday night football games. What she will miss the most are “the great friends I’ve made.” Allen’s advice to underclassmen is “get good grades.”

“I have no doubt I’ll still keep in contact (with my friends), but I’ll miss seeing their faces every day,” she said.

Allen will be a math major at UT.

Cooke, the daughter of Bob and Jaime, is ranked fifth.

Her fondest memories as Lady ‘Rider is the time she spent on the softball field, “playing the game I love.” She will miss her friends the most.

Cooke’s advice to underclassmen is “give 100-percent effort in everything you do.”

“Four years go by fast,” she added.

“I’ll be attending The College of Wooster and playing softball. Ten years from now I want to be happy, making money and helping other people.”