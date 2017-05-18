Drive 4 UR school to benefit Norwalk athletic boosters

The proceeds from this event will be donated to the Norwalk Athletic Boosters to assist in supporting all of the athletic activities which the school sponsors. Registration will be at held the morning of the event, beginning at 7 a.m. The drive is scheduled to run to 3 p.m. or until the goal of 300 test drives is reached.

Participation is simple: Register, test drive a new car, fill out a 10-question survey and receive a gift for participating. The school also receives up to $30 from Ford Motor Company and Don Tester Ford-Lincoln, Inc. Because of a special Focus Bonus Drive promotion that the school qualified for, if the maximum participation from the community that Ford requires is reached, the Norwalk Athletic Boosters have the opportunity to receive up to $8,000 for this one day event. Only one licensed driver (older than age 18) per household or address is allowed.