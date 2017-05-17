Norwalk 8th graders tour David Price Metal Services

The students also had the opportunity to witness a special testing of a newly developed machine called a Slot Cutter, designed and manufactured by DPMS for Dynatech Corporation in Elyria. The machine cuts slots in asphalt so the reflectors on the highway are smooth with the pavement surface, preventing snowplows from breaking the reflectors and causing safety hazards.

The students also toured the 100,000-square foot DPMS facility, learning firsthand about plasma cutting, fabrication, electrical controls, machining, and the special Faro arm used by the inspection department to test machine tolerances.

DPMS President and CEO Chris Price was proud to host the hometown class. “It was a pleasure to have these students in our building to witness the many exciting projects we are building, and the people who make it happen.” The students were accompanied by Principal Gary Swartz and teacher Scott Spettle.