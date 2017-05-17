Edison and Willard students selected as among 'best and brightest' in state

The North Point Educational Service Center local award recipients honored included Jacob Grant from Edison High School representing Erie County and Kelsey Gillmor from Willard High School representing Huron County.

The recognition was established in 1989 by Ohio’s educational service centers as a way to celebrate outstanding scholarship and applaud the achievements of one senior from each county in the state. Named after a former state superintendent, the program is the only event which brings together the top graduating seniors from across Ohio to recognize their achievements.

Jacob Grant, the son of Don and Jennifer Grant, plans on attending the United States Air Force Academy to study Aerospace Engineering.

Kelsey Gillmor, the daughter of Ryan and Amy Gillmor, will attend the University of Toledo to study Speech-Language Pathology.

These two recipients received a plaque acknowledging their accomplishments and a Franklin B. Walter Scholar medallion to be worn at graduation. In addition, each of them received a $500 book scholarship from North Point Educational Service Center.

About 375 students, parents and educators attended the event which was part of the OESCA (Ohio Educational Service Center Association) Spring Conference. Among the attendees was Paolo DeMaria, state superintendent of public instruction.