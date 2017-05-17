Christopher Dulka named NL middle school principal

Three retirees were honored, including intervention specials and coaches Mike Held and Patty Sendelbach and custodial and maintenance worker Bob Reynolds. Each had been with the district for many years.

Christopher Dulka was appointed middle school principal, effective Aug. 1 to July 31, 2020. Fifty candidates applied for the job, with 18 being interviewed before Dulka was chosen. He is currently a sixth-grade math teacher in Cuyahoga Falls.

New teachers for the coming year are Alice Jarvi and Taylor Brouse, K-12 intervention specialists, and David Gentry K-12, physical education teacher. The board also approved continuing contracts for 20 certified staff, 7 classified staff, 3 exempt staff and 3 supervisors.

Head coaching contracts were given to Phil Albaugh, boys track; Zach Parr, boys golf; Jill Mitchell, volleyball; Bradley Pickens, football; Tom Howell, boys basketball; Erik Mitchell, girls basketball; Misty Ebinger, girls track; Peter Motolik, girls softball; and Tony Hamilton, boys baseball.

A new award called the Golden Apple was instituted for staff this year, the winners selected from those nominated by students and parents. This year’s recipients were math teacher Keith Landis and maintenance worker Don Beach.

The board approved partnering with the Huron County Sheriff’s office to establish a D.A.R.E. program for next year costing $7,227 and agreed students would accompany the 2017 Huron County Reunion Honor Trip to Washington, DC Oct. 27-29.

Donations included $1,350 to the general fund from Shirley and Dominic Maiani, $310 from Spencer Signs for the track program and $1,350 from the American Legion for the trip to Washington.

High school principal Cosetta Atkins reported she has received no negative feedback concerning the drug testing program for the fall. Also, she explained the Teen Leadership Corps, a program designed “to engage students in a meaningful set of community service activities.” South Central, Norwalk and Huron already have this program, and New London’s will begin in the fall.