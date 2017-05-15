Students 'did such a good job' with wax museum

The daughter of Dan and Emily wore a leather jacket and scarf, similar to what the late Amelia Earheart might have worn. But the pièce de résistance was the red “airplane” she wore around her waist.

“My dad helped me built it — so did my mom,” the fourth-grader said. “My dad spray-painted it. My mom cut stuff out.”

The group effort took three to four hours to complete.

League held its annual wax museum event Wednesday through Friday. Students showed off their knowledge while dressed as historical figures, athletes and celebrities.

“They all did such a good job,” said Ruth Pigman, who held her granddaughter, Anna, as she listened to Swick.

Pigman’s daughter-in-law, Lindsay, teaches fourth grade at League and her son Derek teaches psychology, sociology and social studies at Norwalk High School. Her grandson, Dylan, attends League.

“The costumes were really good. They really got into their characters,” Pigman said.

Landon Bennett sported a mustache as he presented his research on the Wright brothers, who flew the first successful airplane near Kitty Hawk, N.C. in 1903.

“Thanks to a coin toss, Orville was the first brother airborne,” said Bennet, referring to the brother was born in and died in Dayton.

The boy was asked what was the most interesting thing he learned about the inventors.

“Neither brother received a high school diploma,” said the son of Paul and Jessi.

Several students were dressed as LeBron James. Mason Gamble was stationed beside Avery Scheel, who studied John Wall, point guard for the Washington Wizards.

Gamble said he chose to research James because “he is my role model for basketball.”

“I want to play for the Cavs just like him,” he added.

Since Scheel plays point guard, he chose to dress as his favorite point guard, Wall.

It’s possible the Cavaliers and Wizards could play each other in the Eastern Conference Finals if Washington beats the Boston Celtics in their seven-game series. So the boys were asked for the prediction on a Cavs-Wizards series.

“I think they’re going to play the Wizards. They’re going to sweep them,” Gamble said.

His buddy and teammate, of course, expects a different outcome.

“I think it’s going to be pretty even,” Scheel said.