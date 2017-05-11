Threat at EHOVE 'not credible'

We wanted to inform you that there is a rumor about an alleged incident happening at EHOVE tomorrow, Friday, May 12th during field day. In cooperation with Erie County Sheriff’s Office, school authorities have interviewed the sources of the rumor and there has been no credible threat found. The safety of our students here at EHOVE is always our top priority. Our security measures remain high as in each field day in the past. All students and bags will be checked prior to entering campus, a procedure that has been followed for many years. If you have any questions, please call the high school office at 866-256-9707. Again, that number is 866-256-9707.

Erika Beckman

Principal

EHOVE Career Center