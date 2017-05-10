High school seniors honored during Norwalk Elks banquet

Local high school seniors were recognized and given gifts for outstanding academic achievements, extracurricular activities and community involvement.

Two Past Exalted Ruler scholarships were awarded to seniors Brendan Hipp, of St. Paul High School, and Anessa Berry, of Norwalk High School.

Also honored and presented with a gift was the local lodge winner of the annual Americanism Essay contest, Payton Koelsch, who read his winning essay at the banquet. He is a sixth-grader at Edison Middle School and the son of Josh and Katie Koelsch, of Milan. The subject of this year's essay was “Why Is It Important to Vote?.”

Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan read a proclamation declaring the first week of May “Norwalk Elks Youth Week.”

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway served as the guest speaker.

Those whom the Elks previously honored as students of the month this year were invited to the dinner, along with their families. Those students are Hannah McGinley, Madison Moyer and Michael Snider from Edison High School; Anessa Berry, Andrew Herner and Madeline Roche from Norwalk High School; and Will Ceccoli, Brendan Hipp and Lauren Lukasko from St. Paul High School.