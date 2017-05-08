2nd-grade students learn about different careers

The second-grade student learned to play electric bass Friday, thanks to local musician Mike Ziegelhofer. The father of teacher Coral Smith taught Johnson to play the four-string instrument.

“It was sort of difficult,” the boy said afterward. “You might hit the other strings.”

During another session, Ziegelhofer strummed chords on the acoustic guitar while Beau Riley played a single note on the bass. Riley, who had never played an instrument, said the most challenging part was hitting the middle strings.

“The rest was easy. It was fun; it was a very fun experience,” the boy added.

On Friday, the second-graders went to multiple classrooms to hear short presentations from adults who work in different occupations. On hand were Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin, a dentist, nurse, firefighter, veterinarian, landscaper, builder and fitness trainer.

Ziegelhofer performs with the praise band at the south campus of The Chapel. Originally a bassist, he told the students that anybody can learn to play an instrument as long as they work hard — just as they should in school.

“I teach music privately. I’ve been playing music since I was a teenager,” he said and encouraged the students to “try and don’t give up.”

Registered nurse Tricia Mutchler, who works at Firelands Regional Medical Center, said she enjoys her flexible schedule and told the students about her specialty, dialysis.

Aaron Kalizewski, vice president of Grande Maison Construction Co., shared with students what it takes to build or renovate houses.

“It takes a long time to build a house — five or six months,” he said. “It’s really hard work. It’s dirty. Sometimes we have to work in the snow and rain.”

Fitness trainer Tommy Gerbracht is the owner of the Milan Fitness Room, which is on the square in the village. He told the students he doesn’t just help athletes, but also “kids who just want to improve themselves.”

“I work with golfers. I work with bowlers,” Gerbracht said. “I work with everybody.”

People of many ages work out at the Milan Fitness Room.

“I have trained with kids who are 8 years old and I have worked with adults who are 80 years old,” Gerbracht said.

He had students do a short tabata workout — 20 seconds of exercise alternating with 10 seconds of rest. The second-graders did push-ups and then sit-ups.

“Feel the burn,” said one teacher, who encouraged the students to keep going.