Crash course: Simulated wreck teaches NHS students drunken driving dangers

Karen Duncan — wife of Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan — said she and her family remain haunted by the death of her son Daniel Duncan. The 18-year-old Duncan was killed by a hit-and-run, drunken driver while attending West Virginia Wesleyan College in 2008.

“There just aren’t words to express the devastation of the loss. The forever of it all,” she told about 400 juniors and seniors. “Your choices matter. Don’t be stupid.”

Students also heard from Jolee Cebull, a Norwalk resident convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide after driving drunk and killing a woman in 2001. Choking back tears, Cebull said she lives with the knowledge that the woman’s son, then 4-years-old, will grow up without his mother. She begged students to not drive drunk.

“The person I hit could’ve been one of your parents. Just like you guys. It could be your best friend you kill,” Cebull said. “You don’t know. It’s just not worth it.”

The event was held before this weekend’s prom, a traditional time for drinking and driving. Principal Brad Cooley said no Norwalk students have died in drunken driving crashes in recent years, but some have died several years after graduating.

Nearly 10,000 people died in drunken driving-related crashes in 2014, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They accounted for about one-third of all U.S. traffic deaths.

The event is held every other year, said teacher Nick Lee, who helped oversee the event. Lee said they are scheduled bi-annually for juniors and seniors so students only witness it once.

“We think it has the most impact that way,” he said.

The simulated crash was designed to be as realistic as possible. Four unconscious girls lay in a four-door Hyundai Elantra that had crashed into a utility pole. Firefighters, paramedics, police and a helicopter from Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland responded. Firefighters used an extrication tool to saw off the driver’s side door to free the driver.

The driver, who survived, sat unconscious behind the wheel having survived due to wearing a seat belt and the deployed air bag. The front passenger lay face down on the hood after crashing through the windshield because she hadn’t worn a safety belt. Student speakers detailed how she would face years of surgery for a hip replacement, internal injuries and facial scars.

The back-seat, passenger-side passenger was halfway out the window of the car. She was killed by the impact while the other back-seat passenger survived. Besides detailing the survivors injuries, speakers told how their families would face years of lawsuits and legal costs.

Junior Rachel Casselberry, the main student organizer of the event, said the realism was meant to have a maximum impact on her classmates.

“Hopefully, it puts an image in their head that they can’t get out of their mind, so they won’t do that,” she said.