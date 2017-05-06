William MacDonald to be featured at BGSU Firelands commencement tonight

BGSU Firelands will recognize 225 students who earned degrees at the campus during the 2016-2017 academic year. The commencement will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Cedar Point Center on the Huron campus. Tickets are required for attendance.

“This is the culmination of a great deal of hard work and sacrifice for our students who will be graduating this evening, and we are proud that they have achieved their goals,” said BGSU Firelands Dean Andy Kurtz.

The graduating class includes 195 associate degree candidates and 30 bachelor’s degree candidates. In addition, the college also will be recognize 10 area high school students in the College Credit Plus program who have gained enough college credit to earn an associate degree concurrently with their high school diploma.

Degree candidates range in age from 17 to 61, and they represent many areas of Ohio. Forty-five candidates will graduate with academic honors, including two students with perfect 4.0 grade point averages.

MacDonald, a BGSU graduate who attended classes on the BGSU Firelands campus, will address the students as they prepare to graduate.

He earned three degrees from BGSU, culminating with a doctorate degree in sociology. He is currently the executive dean of regional campuses at The Ohio State University, where he is responsible for the administrative functions for five campuses and nearly 7,000 students.