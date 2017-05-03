Three board members turn in resignations

As of last week, the board has had three of its board members turn in resignations — Sandy Lonz, Brian Watt and Scott Sparks.

Watt turned in his resignation in a closed door session after the April 17 board meeting, siting “personal reasons.” His four-year term was up at the end of the year.

Sparks turned in his resignation letter last week according to board president Nancy Brown. He was in his second year with the board.

Lonz has served as vice president and president of the board multiple times is in her 15 years but felt “it was time” and opted to retire early to aid a smoother transition. Her last board meeting will be Wednesday.

“I guess I felt that my time has come,” Lonz said. “After 15 years we have accomplished some amazing things. I look at the school and I’m so proud of everything. But I think it’s time for new ideas, new eyes, new directions.”

Superintendent Ralph Moore said he agrees the board has accomplished a lot.

“The district is in very good shape,” he said. “That’s a very good indication of the board that’s in place, because it wasn’t always like that. They’ve accomplished a great deal we’re very proud of what they’ve done. There’s no turmoil or financial distress, so it’s nice.”

Lonz said turning in a resignation as her retirement should prevent any wrinkles from forming on the board.

“Basically all it means is in my case I decided to retire from the board because I’ve already been on it for 15 years and my term was up at the end of the year, but I felt that by leaving a little early it might make the transition a little easier for a new board member,” she said.

“It basically means that we kind of need to interview, find qualified candidates to take all three of our seats and make the board a solid, whole board again. That’s great. There will be no gap in anything.”

Brown and Lonz said there have been plenty of applicants and the board is not worried about the changes.

“It’s not terribly unusual for board member to resign, Moore said. “It’s unusual to have three resignations at once, but once again the circumstances dictate. The only thing that means is we will sit down and basically catch (the new members) up. There are advantages and disadvantages — it’s not that one outweighs the other.”

“We’re very excited because we have numerous applications,” Lonz said. “We’re very excited about that. They’re all very qulaified to be board members and are terrific citizens her in Monroeville so we’re very excited about that.”

Looking ahead to the November ballots, there will be four board positions up in the air.

“When it comes to the election, there will be four openings, one of them is mine,” board member Mike Helmstetter said, adding though he running again someone could potentially run against him for the seat and gain more votes, thus pushing him off the board. Sparks’ slot will open up on the ballot to finish up the two years left on his term, while Lonz’s, Helmstett’s and Watt’s all will be up for four-year terms.