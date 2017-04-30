NHS talent show winners perform

The winners were invited to perform for the entire school during an assembly Friday afternoon in the Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center.

Norwalk Reflector Managing Editor Joe Centers was there to video the performances.

Here are brief descriptions of the four winners and videos of their performances, in the order they were performed Friday:

In the video below, NHS senior Madeline "Madds the Rads" Roche performs an original rap featuring background dancer Komal Mohan (also a senior) and Madeline’s 4-year-old sister Ariel. She finished fourth.

In the video below, NHS freshman Gabby Horowitz performs an original song "Crooked Smile" featuring her vocals and ukulele playing. She earned third place.

In the video below, NHS sophomore Kristina Toczek and eighth-grader Madison Shutt perform their dance. This act was the talent show winner.

In the video below, The band False Alarm — featuring NHS sophomore Devyn Steffanni on drums, junior Reece Sellers on guitar and vocals and senior Ethan Ward on guitar and vocals — performs. The band earned a second-place finish in the talent show.

Prior to the performances Friday, a hotdog eating contest took place. Director of Activities Josh Schlotterer was the winner. A video of the contest appears below.