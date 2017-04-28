Students witness 'gut-wrenching' mock crash

That’s what Western Reserve senior Luke Buck said about watching one of his best friends, junior Matt Perkins, portraying a victim in a mock crash Friday. Representatives from Walker Funeral Home zipped Perkins in a body bag and first-responders put him on a stretcher. They wheeled it to the hearse which was parked on the track.

Buck obtained video footage for WR News, which is run by the video class.

And even though he was covering the event, the carnage and damage hit close to home for the son of Craig and Denise, of Wakeman.

“The glass in Hannah’s head,” said Buck, his voice trailing off.

Senior Hannah Beck played a drunk driver whose white sport utility vehicle hit head-on with a four-door car “driven” by senior Collin Murdock. His front-seat passenger was junior John Trubach and in the back seat was senior Greta Price, who eventually went into a LifeFlight helicopter.

Kerri Lone, a senior, lay on the hood of the car.

“That probably hit me the hardest,” Buck said.

Seeing Lone playing a victim who “died” also was tough for one of her best friends, junior Andrea Robson. Another close friend of hers is Price.

Robson said she’s not sure how she would react if either of her best friends were injured or killed in a real-life vehicle accident.

“It shows you things can change in a matter of minutes,” said the Wakeman daughter of Brett and Denise.

“It’s not worth it to drink and drive. There are other ways to have fun,” added Robson, who urges her fellow students “to be careful with the crowd you hang out with.”

Junior Dale Smith said witnessing his friends in the mock crash was “very surreal.” The “victims” wore bloodied clothes and had blood makeup on their face, arms and legs.

As the mock crash started, Beck got out of the SUV and cradled Perkins in her arms. Perkins was laying on the ground between the vehicles. She buried her head in his shoulder, imploring him to “please wake up.”

“Somebody help. He’s not breathing,” Beck said. “It’s all my fault.”

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office, state Highway Patrol, Wakeman Fire District, Townsend Township Volunteer Fire Department and Citizens Ambulance responded to the scene.

Trooper Dustin Hamilton had Beck perform a series of “sobriety tests.” He later placed her in handcuffs and escorted the teen to his cruiser.

“You don’t think that it could really happen, but it can. It makes you more aware of the situation,” said Smith, the son of Chad and Natalie, of Vermilion.

“Drinking and driving is selfish. You have to think about the impact it has not just on yourself, but others,” he added.

Once the LifeFlight helicopter left the scene and the hearse drove away, firefighters began cleaning up the crash site.

The students then heard a tragic story from Pennsylvania resident Shirley Rosenau about her late high-school friend Janet.

“Janet was an awesome student. She was an awesome individual,” said Rosenau, who described the basketball and track star as athletic and smart. “She had a full scholarship to the school of her choice.”

Some seniors convinced Janet to attend a party one week after the prom. The father of one of the boys recently had purchased a gun.

“The kid, under the influence of alcohol, decided to get that gun and show it off to his friends,” Rosenau said. “Janet walked into the house. … Janet was shot in the stomach. After the gun was fired, they panicked; they all panicked and they took off.

“Had Janet been treated a little bit earlier, she may have been OK, but she bled out. On the kitchen floor in that house.”

Rosenau urged the Western students to be smart and make good decisions.

“Let’s make sure Western doesn’t have a Janet,” she said.