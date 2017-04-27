Local Arbor Day program promotes 'environmental sustainability and awareness'

Each year, the agency receives a $1,000 community grant from Walmart so all the second-grade students in Huron County can take home a seedling. The grant also covers the cost of a 5-foot tree with the plaque of the winner’s name of the related poster contest and gift cards for second and third place. The tree will be planted on the school property and the gift cards are used for libraries.

“We’ve been doing the second-grade Arbor Day program for years,” said Alisa Schaffer, SWCD administrative assistant.

“It is part of our education and outreach mission. It’s to promote environmental sustainability and awareness,” she added.

In 2012, Emily Stevens was the poster contest winner for New London Elementary School, which Schaffer, several Master Gardeners and Walmart employees Jackie Filsinger and Nancee Seitz visited Wednesday. They also went to Western Reserve Elementary School that day.

Students received blue spruce seedlings this year.

“We bag them and tag them. It takes all morning,” Schaffer said, referring to preparing them for the students.

When asked to name some trees, the children mentioned apple, pine, lemon, oak, cherry, maple, pear and coconut.

Master Gardeners shared with the students how to plant and care for their seedlings. A story appeared in Wednesday’s issue about the Arbor Day assembly at Pleasant Elementary, which is part of Norwalk City Schools.

“The first thing you gotta do is get it home safe,” said Judy Stanforth, a Master Gardener volunteer who lives in rural Norwalk.

Once they plant the seedling, Stanforth told the New London second-graders they need to tap the soil and use one gallon of water on it once a week “until the ground freezes this winter.”

A full-grown blue spruce tree can be five stories high, so the students were told they need to plant the seedling where it has plenty of space to grow.

What if they live where they don’t have enough space for a tree? In that case, the Master Gardeners recommended the children give their seedlings to relatives or friends.

“You could always visit it,” Marilyn Seasly told the New London students.