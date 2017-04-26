South Central to consider increasing levy to 'offset budget cuts'

“We talked in round table discussion about the necessity of and initial planning for putting a levy on the fall ballot,” Superintendent Martha Hasselbusch said of the April regular school board meeting.

“It’s not decided (how much) it will be for yet. Our treasurer (Christina Warrick) is going to come back with some numbers at our next meeting.”

Warrick, during the March meeting, said the district might lose more than $300,000 with the cuts Gov. John Kasich has proposed in his latest budget.

“Most schools are losing money (with the cuts),” Warrick said. “I believe we are losing over $300,000. We’re just looking to make sure we can continue to service our students in the best possible way.”

“There’s a 0.5-mill levy for the fall ballot in discussion about whether or not we should possibly increase that millage, so we’ll get with the county auditor involved for that. They give us the amount what a .5 mill levy would look like or a 1 mill.”

Warrick said the 0.5-mill option would cost the average tax payer with a $100,000 home about $9.70 per year.

“That’s not going to offset all of (what the district will lose with the cuts),” she said. “That would just offset a very small amount, depending what millage of levy they decide on. That will be up to the board.”

The next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the high school library.

In other business, the board accepted the resignation of Matthew Newshutz, a high school math teacher who resigned for unspecified reasons, Hasselbusch said. He will finish out the school year and his resignation will go into effect June 2.